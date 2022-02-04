'Euphoria' Renewed for Season 3

Euphoria, HBO’s Emmy-winning series created by Sam Levison and starring Zendaya as a drug-addled teenager named Rue, has been renewed for a third season. The news comes as the show enters the second half of the wildly captivating season 2, with episode 5 premiering on Sunday.

Season 2, which consists of eight episodes, follows the intertwining lives of a group of East Highland teenagers as they try to navigate the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble, led by Zendaya, includes Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane and more.

After being delayed by the pandemic, the season 2 premiere became the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max with more than 14 million viewers. Its anticipated finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement.

Ahead of the series’ long-awaited return, Zendaya spoke with ET about what the new episodes meant to her. “You share it with the world and then it’s kind of scary sometimes,” she said. “But I’m definitely proud of the work we’ve all done. I’m proud of how far all these characters have come.”

