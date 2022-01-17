'Euphoria' Co-Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Seemingly Confirm Romance With Kiss Pic

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike seem to be confirming those romance rumors. Fike took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of himself kissing Schafer, his 22-year-old Euphoria co-star.

In the sweet snap, the actors share a kiss while out to eat at a restaurant, with a dessert to share sitting in front of them.

"Happy birthday happy birthday," Fike, 26, wrote alongside the PDA pic, though he and Schafer both celebrated their birthdays back in December.

Instagram / Dominic Fike

Romance rumors between the pair swirled last month, when they were spotted holding hands after having dinner together. They've yet to comment on their apparent relationship.

Schafer and Fike star on Euphoria as Jules and Elliot, respectively. The actress has been on the HBO drama since its series premiere in 2019, while Fike joined the cast for season 2, setting up a love triangle between Jules and Rue (Zendaya).

When ET's Denny Directo spoke to Fike last month, the actor gushed about joining the series.

"I was surprised to be there. I was standing there, like, 'Why am I here? Why would anybody invite me to hang out with these people?'" he said. "But it became really clear that there was a spot for me. They’re just wonderful people."