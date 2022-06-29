ET's Lauren Zima and Fiancé Chris Harrison Share Upcoming Wedding Details (Exclusive)

ET's Lauren Zima and her fiancé, Chris Harrison, have their eyes set on a destination wedding! ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the couple at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, and they revealed some details about their upcoming nuptials.

"We're thinking about Europe," Zima told ET, adding that "the top two contenders" for the location are currently Italy and France.

When it comes to the size of the wedding, Harrison noted that he and his bride-to-be "would love to keep it more intimate."

"I don’t know if we'll be able to," Zima admitted, with Harrison agreeing, "Yeah, we'll see."

While there is still lots of planning to be done, the couple, who got engaged back in October 2021 after more than two years of dating, agreed on the three most important parts of their big day: wine, food and friends.

The pair took a break from wedding planning to step out for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, which was hosted by ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

"The win tonight is that Kevin and Nischelle are hosting," Zima told ET ahead of the ceremony, at which Entertainment Tonight was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. "I really don’t care if we win or lose. The win is seeing them up there. They are making history, as Nischelle did already by co-hosting ET. They are gonna crush it."

As for Harrison, he was happy to be along for the ride. "I'm just proud to be arm candy," he quipped, before saying that accompanying his fiancée to the ceremony is "the best job I've ever had."