Ernie Lively, Actor and Blake Lively's Father, Dead at 74

Ernie Lively, longtime actor and Blake Lively's father, has died. He was 74.

The Dukes of Hazzard actor reportedly died on Thursday of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, a rep for the actor confirmed to ET on Wednesday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ernie was surrounded by his wife and five children when he died.

Ernie was born Jan. 29, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland. He married Elaine Lively in 1979 and welcomed two children together, Blake and Eric Lively. The actor adopted his wife's three children -- Lori, Robyn and Jason -- from her previous marriage.

With a career spanning 50 years and over 110 credits to his name, Ernie got his first role in 1975 on The Waltons. He would go on to nab parts in TV shows like McCloud, The Dukes of Hazzard, Falcon Crest, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, The X-Files, Murder, She Wrote, The West Wing, That '70s Show and many more.

His film credits include playing Blake's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel. He also appeared in American Pie 2, Turner & Hooch, Passenger 57, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Man in the Moon, among others.

Ernie previously suffered a heart attack in 2003, and in November 2013 was treated with stem-cell therapy as part of an experimental retrograde gene procedure, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Ernie and Elaine were both by Blake's side when her husband, Ryan Reynolds, got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ernie is survived by his wife, Elaine; children Blake, Jason, Bart, Lani and Ryan; nine grandchildren; and sister Judith.