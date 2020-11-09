Erin Andrews Responds to Tyra Banks Saying It'll Be a Challenge to Step Into Her Shoes on 'DWTS'

No bad blood here! Erin Andrews is opening up about Tyra Banks' recent comments regarding her new role as the host of Dancing With the Stars.

The sportscaster and NFL sideline reporter joined Andy Cohen on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live, where she fielded questions submitted by viewers. One fan asked how she felt about Banks' taking over as DWTS host, following her exit and the departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron.

Specifically, the fan asked about Banks' comments that it "will be a challenge to step into [Erin's] shoes as the new host of Dancing With the Stars," according to Cohen.

"That's better than her saying, 'It's gonna be easy taking over for this broad!' So I guess that's great?" Andrews said with a laugh. "I don't know."

Andrews joined Bergeron as co-host in 2014, and they worked together through Season 28. Bergeron -- who has hosted the show since its start -- announced on July 13 that he'd been let go from the series. Andrews' departure was announced shortly after.

While Andrews appreciates Banks' comments, she also acknowledges the indelible mark Bergeron left on the show after being its stalwart emcee for 15 years.

"I think that Tom's shoes are a little harder to fill. He's the guy, the's the quarterback of the ballroom," Andrews shared. "So, that's nice of her, but he's the man, and he was the man on that show."

Last week, ET spoke with Banks about the new season and her new hosting gig, and she gave a sweet shoutout to Bergeron, sharing her love and appreciation.

"Tom, I respect you so much. What you have done for Dancing With the Stars, there's a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud," Banks said. "And if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, 'Girl, you messed that up.' Because I want to make you proud. Thank you so much."

The all-new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the video below to hear more from Banks about what fans can expect to see in the upcoming season.