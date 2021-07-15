Erika Jayne Slams Claims Her Divorce From Tom Girardi Is a 'Sham' In Tearful New 'RHOBH'

Erika Jayne is denying allegations that her divorce from Tom Girardi is a 'sham.' The reality star got emotional on Wednesday's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while addressing reports regarding her high-profile legal woes.

"This sucks so bad," Jayne said, while talking with costars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna via FaceTime. "The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible. And I'm here by myself."

Jayne, 50, filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, back in November, after 21 years of marriage. One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. In December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat. It has also been alleged that the divorce was part of an attempt to hide assets.

"What's being said, it's just insane, that my divorce is a sham? But nobody cares about the facts," Jayne said on Wednesday's episode.

Jayne later sat down in a confessional interview and addressed the claims, sharing, "Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful."

"It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a**hole to say it was a sham and for everybody to believe it."

When asked outright about the embezzlement lawsuit facing herself and her estranged husband, Jayne shut the line of questioning down quickly, but said, "I don't know why I would be named in a lawsuit, I have nothing to do with."

Speaking with Richards and Rinna, Jayne bemoaned the labels that have been placed on her just since she announced her split, explaining, "When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger... This week you're a conspirator. I mean, what the f––k?! And neither one of them are true."

She added that the public scrutiny and speculation was "depressing" as she got choked up and brought to tears thinking about her legal troubles.

Jayne also expressed fear over her financial situation -- explaining she has "more lawyers than I can afford" -- and her future.

"People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi. Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi," Jayne stated. "I don't want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created."

"I fear starting over," she added. "The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me."

In February, Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Tom suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters. On Tuesday, Girardi's brother filed official letters of conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by ET -- which also state that Girardi has "major neurocognitive disorder" and lacks the "capacity to give informed consent for medical treatment."

Meanwhile, earlier this month a judge ruled that former clients of Girardi are allowed to pursue am $11 million collections lawsuit against Jayne. The development comes after the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi's assets discovered in June that Jayne's businesses have been given over $20 million in loans from Girardi law firm over the span of multiple years.

