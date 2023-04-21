Erika Jayne Sends Message to Her Critics as She Reclaims Music Career With Vegas Residency (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne is ready for her next chapter. Ahead of the start of her Las Vegas residency, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who had a message for all her critics out there.

"What should I be focusing on other than living and rebuilding?" she questioned. "This is a great time in my life. This is where I will be focused and that is what I want everyone that comes to this show to do as well."

The news of Jayne's residency comes amid personal challenges for the reality star, whose estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is facing embezzlement charges. Jayne told ET that Girardi is aware of her upcoming residency, but said that she intends to keep his thoughts on the matter to herself.

"I think that my work speaks for itself and the fact that I'm sitting here today speaks for itself," Jayne said. "We all have people in our lives that champion us and he happens to be mine for a very long time."

For Jayne, her residency, titled Bet It All on Blonde, "really signifies" her "new era" and "new beginning."

"I did. I bet on myself," she said, before alluding to Girardi's ongoing legal troubles. "My world exploded about three years ago and it was rough. Finally there are better days to talk about."

Those better days are being captured by RHOBH's cameras. That fact adds "a lot of pressure" for Jayne, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I have to perform. I have to deliver. But that's the good kind of pressure," she said. "I'd rather have this pressure than the pressure I was living under the last few years any day of the week."

"It's exciting to have it documented. It's also good that Housewives cameras show something other than what has happened to me for the last two and a half, three years," Jayne added. "That story is over, and this is the story that is happening now. This is my life, and this is what I am focused on, and therefore the cameras will be focused on."

For Jayne, the show, which Jayne said will have themes of fantasy, love, escape, bliss, glamour, and fun, is "a great way to refocus, redirect."

"I have a smile on my face every day," she said.

She hopes audiences will feel the same, and that the show will be "an inspiration to others."

"You can pick up after life knocks you down, and you can go on, and you can continue your artistry, your life. You can rebuild, you can start over, and you can bet it all on yourself," she said. "... Life can really change, provided you stick it out and you stay in the fight."

Jayne's new Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, at the House of Blues Las Vegas, located in Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, starts Aug. 25 with dates through early December.