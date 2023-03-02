Erika Jayne Details 'RHOBH' Filming Without Lisa Rinna and Overcoming Legal Troubles (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne is looking forward to the future. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is opening up about the new season of the Bravo reality series and hopefully nearing the end of her high-profile legal troubles.

Jayne walked the carpet at this year's Billboard Women in Music awards gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday -- where she was joined by her legal counsel, Dina LaPolt -- and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about filming the new season of RHOBH without longtime co-star Lisa Rinna.

"You know, I miss my friend. I do. But I know that she's off doing great things," Jayne shared. "She's going to be missed."

Rinna announced her exit from the show in January, following a tumultuous season filled with feuding and bad blood with other cast members, which ultimately led her to walk away from the franchise.

"But hey, the show goes on and we're going to have a great season," Jayne said of the production, which is currently underway. "We've been together as a group three times and so far, so good."

"But that doesn't mean it will hold for long, so I'm just having a good time," she added. "I'm happy to be here tonight and that's all I can say."

Meanwhile, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Jayne's with regards to her highly public legal troubles -- largely related to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi -- and Jayne said the potential to be out of the woods in the near future "looks like heaven."

"It looks like peace and it looks like it's coming," she said, cautiously.

When asked to describe this next phase in life for her in just three words, Jayne said, "Amazing, free and ready."

"[Ready] to stand in my own power for once," Jayne explained.