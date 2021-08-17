Erika Jayne 'Collectibles' Up for Auction by Ex-Husband's Law Firm to Pay Off Creditors

Erika Jayne's music fame is being leveraged by her ex-husband's law firm. Tom Girardi's firm, Girardi Keese, is looking to auction off collectibles related to Jayne to pay off creditors.

The firm -- which is currently attempting to liquidate all of their physical assets including office furniture on an auction site -- is selling a slew of Jayne's merch, all together as one unit.

Lot 434, referred to as "Erika Jayne Collectibles," pertains largely to Jayne's singing career -- as opposed to her reality TV career -- and includes several signed magazines, a CD, a Billboard plaque for her song "Roller Coaster," and other ephemera.

The lot, which has received 25 bids to date, is currently listed at $325, with eight days remaining in the auction.

Girardi Keese, which is currently in bankruptcy following Girardi's embezzlement scandals and multiple lawsuits, is auctioning off everything from the art on their walls to their unopened bottles of champagne and fine wines to their trashcans, filing cabinets, light fixtures and water filters -- essentially all viable physical objects that were in the law firm's offices.

Jayne, 50, filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, back in November, after 21 years of marriage. One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. In December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

In February, Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Girardi suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters. In mid July, Girardi's brother filed official letters of conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by ET -- which also state that Girardi has "major neurocognitive disorder" and lacks the "capacity to give informed consent for medical treatment."

Shortly thereafter, a judge ruled that former clients of Girardi are allowed to pursue an $11 million collections lawsuit against Jayne. The development comes after the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi's assets discovered in June that Jayne's businesses have been given over $20 million in loans from Girardi's law firm over the span of multiple years.

