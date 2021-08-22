Eric Stonestreet Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

Love is in the air! Eric Stonestreet and longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with a trio of snapshots showing the cute couple sitting together around a cozy table.

"She said, 'She’d have her people call my people,'" Stonestreet joked, playing off the standard engagement post caption, "She said yes."

In the celebratory post, Schweitzer is showcasing the sizable sparkler while Stonestreet simply looks excited and amazed at the situation.

The comic actor began his relationship with the pediatric nurse three years ago, when the pair met at his at his Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser, according to the Daily Mail.

Stonestreet has celebrated their romance -- and showered his new fiancee with praise and/or playful teasing -- in countless adorable Instagram post ever since.

Congrats to the happy couple!