Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.

"It's really hard! I'm not a dancer and I think I underestimated how hard this was going to be," Jessie shared. "But I am proud of myself for challenging myself and every week getting out there and doing my best."

Eric, meanwhile, expressed that he is "extremely proud" of all the effort his wife has been putting into the show and into being with her family.

"I mean, just watching behind the scenes -- you see some of it a little bit in the package [they play on the show], but how much time she puts into it," Eric marveled. "The travel! One week she went from LA, she had music video, to a show, to LA, to Nashville, to Vegas, back to Nashville, back to LA. It's just, like, it's crazy the amount of stuff she's doing."

"I drink a lot of coffee," Jessie interjected with a laugh.

Eric also praised how she manages to also make time for seeing their kids, "And then makes dinner when she's home! It's been amazing, and I'm so proud of her."

In the routine, Jessie was decked out like, Sarah Jessica Parker's witchy character, Sarah Sanderson, complete with a long, blonde wig.

"That took a while, and they had to, like, paint blonde into my scalp because my hair is so dark," Jessie recalled. "They commit, whenever they dress me up!"

Fans can check out Jessie's battle for the Mirrorball trophy when Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.