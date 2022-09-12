'Entergalactic': Kid Cudi Drops Trailer for Long-Awaited Series Co-Starring Jessica Williams

Kid Cudi's long-awaited masterpiece is almost here. Netflix dropped the trailer for the rapper's Entergalactic animated series, which Cudi has been working on for three years.

The series follows a young artist named Jabari (Cudi) as he attempts to balance love and success. Achieving the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment leads him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow (Jessica Williams). The two find love in the city of dreams -- New York City -- but it's a rocky road to happily ever after, intersected with an explosion of art, music and fashion.

Cudi -- born Scott Mescudi -- and Williams are joined by an all-star cast, including Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

The TV series comes with a new Kid Cudi album, which will be released simultaneously. Back in January, Cudi touted the dual release as "the greatest piece of art" he’s ever made.

"I am so sooo f**kin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making," Cudi wrote amid a series of tweets praising the series.

"The voice acting was the most fun...the music too but I've always wanted to do more voice acting and idk it was like another dream come true foreal," he wrote in response to a fan asking him to name his favorite part of the three-year journey.

Entergalactic premieres Sept. 30 on Netflix.