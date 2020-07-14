'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Empirestar Bryshere Gray has been arrested and booked on assault charges after an alleged domestic dispute with his wife. Police in Goodyear, Arizona, confirmed in a press release that they responded to a 911 call Sunday night from an adult female, who said she had been assaulted by her husband, whom she identified as Gray. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were reportedly called out to assist when Gray refused to respond to officers' requests to come outside. He was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. local time Monday morning. The Goodyear Police Department later shared his mugshot on its social media accounts.

Goodyear Police arrest “Empire” actor, Bryshere Gray for domestic violence. See full story on Facebook @goodyearpolice. pic.twitter.com/O3e3BWzOsP — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) July 13, 2020

Gray was booked into Maricopa County Jail on a domestic violence charge of aggravated assault, as well as two additional charges for assault and disorderly conduct.

The 27-year-old actor and rapper isn't the only Empire cast member to face legal troubles in recent years. His onscreen father, Terrence Howard, spoke out on Twitter in 2017 about multiple allegations of abuse from his ex-wives and girlfriends, denying ever being "abusive to anyone in my entire life," and sharing, "having an altercation is very different than abuse."

In February, Gray's onscreen brother, Jussie Smollett, pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime. Chicago police claim that Smollett -- who is openly gay -- paid two brothers to stage an anti-gay and racist attack against him Jan. 29, 2019. Smollett's attorneys are seeking to have the charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds, as previous disorderly conduct charges against him were abruptly dropped last March.

