Emmys 2022: Melanie Lynskey and 'Yellowjackets' Score Major Nominations

After captivating audiences with its debut season, Yellowjackets is now a major Emmys contender. The Showtime series earned seven nominations, including one for Melanie Lynskey, when JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

In addition to being up for Outstanding Drama Series, Yellowjackets earned Lynskey her first-ever nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her acclaimed performance as the adult version of Shauna, a survivor of a plane crash that left her and high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian Rockies nearly 25 years prior.

Additionally, Christina Ricci earn her second acting nomination, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her turn as the adult version of Misty.

The series also picked up nominations in the writing, directing and casting categories.

The recognition for the Showtime series, which has been renewed for a second season, comes after it earned nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Awards, Television Critics Association Awards and the Peabody Awards with Lynskey winning a Critics’ Choice and a Gracie Award.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.