Emmys 2022: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

The stars were out on Monday night as TV's best and brightest celebrated the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Fans watched as Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson hosted the show, which was filled with hilarious bits, surprising exchanges and unforgettable acceptance speeches.

However, not everything made it into the Emmys live broadcast, which aired live on NBC and Peacock from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

ET had eyes and ears inside the annual awards show, and got some insider details and eyewitness accounts of what when down when the cameras weren't rolling.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race -- Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and RuPaul -- were among the first to arrive, shuffling into the venue around 3:05 p.m. PT. Later, they snapped photos with Christopher McDonaldand each other. McDonald, meanwhile, made sure to get a perfect snap on the red carpet with his phone, checking the shot after posing and asking for a re-do. He also took selfies with fans and his Hacks co-stars, Mark Indelicatoand Megan Stalter -- who was double fisting with a soda in one hand and an alcoholic beverage in the other.

A punctualZendaya floated in around 4:35 p.m., radiating excitement and happiness, waving to attendees as someone held up her dress. Amanda Seyfried rushed to her seat right before the start of show at 5:00 p.m.

And in true mogul fashion, Oprah Winfrey found her way to her seat at five-after, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Lizzo made her own grand entrance at at 5:15 p.m., making her way through the crowd with not one, but two men holding up her dress. She was all smiles as people in their seats cheered for her. Later, she caused something of a scene while posing for photos at her table in her big dress.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The "About Damn Time" singer enlisted her two helpers again, as she got in and out of her seat to pose for photos. The maneuver caught the eye of host Thompson, who laughed about it as he made his way past her table to say hello to a nearby Reese Witherspoon.

Zendaya and Lizzo eventually made their way to each other for a silly selfie. Following their respective wins, they congratulated other and Zendaya told Lizzo that she was "so beautiful" on stage. Earlier, after accepting her award for Lead Actress in a Drama series, the Euphoria actress appeared to have been overcome with emotion -- looking tear-stained and overwhelmed as she made her way back to her seat. It didn't take long for Rosario Dawsonto stop by with a huge smile and a hug, which Zendaya happily accepted with a kiss on the cheek.

Among the other stars taking time to meet and greet each other were:

Christina Ricci and Abbot Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph; Nicholas Braun and RuPaul; Robin Thede and Elle Fanning; Will Poulter and Phil Dunster; Netflix exec Ted Sarandos and John Legend, Naomi Watts and, later, Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney; Jason Sudeikis and Quinta Brunson; Jimmy Kimmel and Martin Short, whispering and laughing together; and many more.

In one conversation, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were overheard talking about their kids -- proving that even celebrities aren't immune to the back-to-school bugs. "Everybody's sick!" John declared. The couple also appeared to become star struck by Squid Games star O Yeong-su, stopping to greet him while John snapped a photo of Chrissy together with the actor.

Selena Gomez sat together with her mom, sharing pics from the evening on a group text message thread. When a photographer asked her to stand and pose for a photo, she obliged, while her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin, looked on at her admirably and quietly cheered her on with a sweet point of the finger.

Bill Hader donned a black mask while inside, offering a big hug to Henry Winkler and engaging in a funny exchange with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Elle told Bill, "I love you and I think I look like you. I've gotten it my whole life." Bill expressed his disbelief at the statement, while Elle insisted that there's a resemblance between their noses. Bill lowered his mask to show her his nose.

At the end of the show, The Great co-stars Elle and Nicholas made their way toward the exit together.

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey were all loving looks and light touches throughout the event, showing off sweet and subtle PDA on the same night that they made their red carpet debut together. Kaley had a hand on Tom's arm as they chatted near the stage and, while seated at their table, the couple kept their bodies and chairs facing each other lovingly -- as if they were in their own world, entirely. When a photographer asked to snap their photo, Kaley happily said, "Sure!"

Later, Tom's pal, Sebastian Stan, stopped by to greet the pair and snap a selfie while Kaley offered her congratulations.

Toward the end of the night, Kaley and Tom stood up and looked deep into each other's eyes. Tom held on to Kaley's waist, then they held hands while the Flight Attendant actress sashayed into his arms.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The most fun-loving crew in attendance appeared to be the Ted Lasso table.

As Brett Goldstein was declared winner in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category, co-star Hannah Waddingham couldn't contain her joy -- standing up and cheering with her hands in the air. After Brett returned to his table, co-stars Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh took turns posing for photos with his new hardware.

Hannah and Juno Temple couldn't stop cracking up as they posed for photos together and admired each other's glam. Hannah also shared a hug with Seth Meyers, who stood together talking and laughing with Jason Sudeikis and Brian Cox.

Outstanding Comedy Series presenter Pete Davidson held on to the Emmy winner card, tapping it against the statue to clap for Ted Lasso's victory. He greeted fellow SNL alum Jason with a, "Hey, buddy! Good to see you brother," and nodded in approval as Jason made his acceptance speech.

For a while after the show's big win was announced, the cast could still be seen at the bottom of the stage hugging and congratulating each other.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

