Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Matilda the Musical'

Known for her long career of acting prowess, Emma Thompson now appears to have proven herself once again. Netflix's first teaser trailer for the upcoming Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical features ominous narration from Thompson, who plays the infamous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

"This school is full of rebels," Trunchbull says in a voiceover over the students of Crunchem Hall. Later, the camera shows Thompson's broad shoulders and militaristic outfit, tied together with a rigid bun of white hair. Later, she towers over protagonist Matilda, revealing yellowed teeth and weathered skin.

The movie is a screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical and the next in a long list of Netflix projects after they acquired the rights to Dahl's work last year. The production was written and directed by the same team who ushered the stage production to success in London and on Broadway, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus. It will also use the same music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Alisha Weir will star as Matilda Wormwood, the avid reader who discovers she is able to move objects without touching them. She is a new student at Crunchem, where Miss Trunchbull bullies the students mercilessly. Lashana Lynch will play Matilda's sweet teacher, Miss Honey, whose kindness saves Matilda from the wrath of Trunchbull and her family.

Dahl originally published Matilda in 1988. It was first adapted into a movie in 1996, directed by Danny DeVito, who also played Matilda's father. As Netflix now introduces Dahl's stories to a new generation, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in September, "We're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."

The film will premiere this holiday season.