Emma Stone Is an Edgy Cruella De Vil in First 'Cruella' Poster

Emma Stone is a punk rock queen in the first poster for Cruella, which Disney dropped on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old actress plays the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain in the highly anticipated film, which is a live-action prequel following a young Cruella de Vil as a designer who becomes obsessed with dogs' skins. Stone rocks an '80s look in the movie's first poster, wearing dark lipstick and smokey eye makeup consistent with the vibe she had in the first look at the film, which Disney released back in August 2019 at D23.

Cruella's first trailer drops on Wednesday, and the film is scheduled to be released on May 28.

At D23 in 2019, attendees were treated to a video of Stone and her co-star, Emma Thompson, who were in the UK at the time filming. Stone said Cruella will take audiences back to the villain's earliest days of flouting the law.

"It's 1970s, set in London -- can you get out of my eyeliner please?" Stone teased in the clip. "It's punk rock. A great cast."

In October of that year, she talked to ET about playing a younger version of the notorious character.

"It's pretty trippy. It's wild," Stone said, adding that she often found herself on set thinking, "'This is bananas.'"

As for her inspiration, the Oscar-winning actress said she is looking both to Glenn Close -- who portrayed Cruella in Disney's beloved live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians in 1996 and also serves as an executive producer on Cruella -- as well as the original 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

"I think she's obviously the GOAT," Stone said of Close, "but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time."

"This comes before [Close's] story," she added of her own upcoming take on Cruella's younger years. "This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

Watch the video below for more.