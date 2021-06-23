Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Pose for Rare Photos Together at Padres Game

Parents' night out! Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, tend to keep a low profile, but on Tuesday night, the new parents enjoyed a kid-free evening at the San Diego Padres game.
The couple posed with both Mark Grant, a TV analyst for the Padres, and TV play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo in a private booth.
"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress," Grant captioned a pic of himself with the couple.
Both Stone, 32, and McCary, 35, were sporting Padres uniforms and big smiles for the outing. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3 - 2 in Tuesday night's game.
The Oscar winner and the Saturday Night Live segment director tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2020. In March 2021, they welcomed their first child together, keeping the details about their new addition private.
At the time, a source told ET, “It's been so nice for them to be home and have this time together before the baby. They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team."
