Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Pose for Rare Photos Together at Padres Game

Parents' night out! Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, tend to keep a low profile, but on Tuesday night, the new parents enjoyed a kid-free evening at the San Diego Padres game.

The couple posed with both Mark Grant, a TV analyst for the Padres, and TV play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo in a private booth.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress," Grant captioned a pic of himself with the couple.

La La Land...Naaahhhh...

More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress pic.twitter.com/F5G5FiWoVZ — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) June 23, 2021

Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself 😂 #Dontourage @Padres pic.twitter.com/MFge6v33R3 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 23, 2021

Both Stone, 32, and McCary, 35, were sporting Padres uniforms and big smiles for the outing. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3 - 2 in Tuesday night's game.

The Oscar winner and the Saturday Night Live segment director tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2020. In March 2021, they welcomed their first child together, keeping the details about their new addition private.

At the time, a source told ET, “It's been so nice for them to be home and have this time together before the baby. They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team."