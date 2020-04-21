Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety

Eminem just hit a major milestone. On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper celebrated being 12 years sober.

In a social media post, Eminem shared a pic of his 12-year chip, writing, "Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid."

The post is near verbatim how the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, marked being 11 years sober last year.

Eminem has been open about the events that led him to get sober, most notably his accidental overdose in 2007.

"I used to get pills wherever I could," the rapper told The New York Times in 2010, after previously revealing he was taking up to 20 pills a day. "I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me."

In a 2015 interview with Men's Journal, the rapper revealed that he replaced addiction with exercise.

"When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober," he explained. "Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect."

"It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise," he added. "One addiction for another, but one that's good for them."