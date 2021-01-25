Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Rumor She Got Lip Injections While Pregnant

Emily Ratajkowski is putting the rumors to rest! The 29-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to shut down the rumors that she had received lip injections while pregnant with her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's first child.

"I've never had lip injections (not judging folks who do -- y'all look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!" she wrote. "A woman's blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."

Ratajkowski went on to praise her body for all it's accomplished in recent months, writing, "I've found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I'm gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it."

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram Stories

On Sunday, she also posted photos of herself in an orange dress, cradling her baby bump with her color-coordinating husband, noting that she is eight months along.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram Stories

Ratajkowski is not the first pregnant star to speak out about lip injection speculation. Back in 2017, Beyoncé's spokesperson, Yvette Noel-Schure, issued a rare public statement denying that the singer had had lip injections while pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir.

"Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen?" the statement read at the time. "Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”