Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude After Announcing Pregnancy, Reveals She's 20 Weeks Along

Emily Ratajkowski will continue to embrace her body and show off her curves throughout her pregnancy. The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday after announcing on the cover of Vogue that she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"Twenty weeks," she captioned the nude mirror selfies. "Getting to know my new body."

In the images, Ratajkowski is wearing nothing but gold earrings and tall white socks.

The pose is reminiscent of Demi Moore's iconic Vanity Fair cover, which many other stars, including Kourtney Kardashian, Serena Williams and Jessica Simpson, have recreated.

Ratajkowski also posed nude and showing off her growing baby bump in a video for Vogue.

The model and actress also penned a moving personal essay for the magazine about her future child.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to?" she wrote. "How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

After her Vogue spread was released, Ratajkowski stylishly stepped out in New York City with her baby bump on full display.

