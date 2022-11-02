Emily Maynard Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 6, Shares Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Emily Maynard is a mom of six! The 36-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she's welcomed her sixth child, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Maynard also revealed that her newborn son, Jones West Johnson, was born with Down syndrome.

Maynard shares Jones, as well as Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2, with her husband, Tyler Johnson, whom she wed in 2014. The former reality star also has a 17-year-old daughter, Ricki, with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, who died in a 2004 plane crash.

"SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world," Maynard wrote alongside family photos and solo shots of the newborn.

"During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family," she continued. "He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more."

She concluded her post by thanking everyone at the hospital for taking care of her newborn and by gushing over her sweet family.

"Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family," she wrote. "I'm so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top!"

Ricki, Maynard's oldest kid, celebrated the arrival of the youngest tot on Instagram, writing, "I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy."

Bachelor Nation first met Maynard on Brad Womack's second season of The Bachelor in 2011. While she ended the show engaged to Womack, the pair ended things shortly thereafter. Maynard served as the Bachelorette in 2012 and got engaged to Jef Holm. Maynard and Holm ended their engagement later that year.

Maynard later met Johnson at church and tied the knot with him in 2014.