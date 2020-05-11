Elsa Raven, 'Back to the Future' and 'Titanic' Actress, Dead at 91

Elsa Raven, known as the "Save the Clock Tower" lady in Back to the Future, has died. She was 91. Raven died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Monday, ET confirms.

Born Sept. 21, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina, Raven began her acting career onstage in New York City before landing her first onscreen role in 1963 on Combat, She went on to appear in over 75 television shows and movies. Her film credits include The Honeymoon Killers (1970), The Amityville Horror (1979), The Moderns (1988), and In the Line of Fire (1993). She also appeared in Titanic (1997) as Ida Strauss, one half of the older couple who is seen lying in bed together as water pours into their room while the ship sinks.

Raven also had roles in TV shows like General Hospital, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, Wiseguy, Days of Our Lives, Everybody Loves Raymond and Chicago Hope, among many more.

Her last role was in 2011’s Answers to Nothing, where she played a character named Mrs. Harrison.

She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, according to Deadline. No memorial plans have been announced.