Elon Musk Speaks Out Following Report that He Welcomed Twins Last Year

Elon Musk is not shying away from a report that he welcomed twins last year with one of his top executives. The business magnate took to Twitter on Thursday, firing off a series of tweets that seemingly confirmed the news.

The 51-year-old SpaceX honcho tweeted, among other musings, that he's doing his "best to help the underpopulation crisis." He also claimed that "a collapsing birth rate is the bigger danger civilization faces by far" before sending a message to his critics saying, "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"

The series of social media updates comes after Business Insider reported Wednesday that Musk and Shivon Zilllis, the director of operations and special projects at the Musk-owned company Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021.

The outlet cited court documents in its reporting. Furthermore, Business Insider reported that Musk and Zillis filed paperwork in court back in April to change the twins' name to reflect Musk and Zillis' last names as part of their middle name.

Business Insider chose not to reveal the twins' names due to privacy concerns. The outlet also reported that the name change was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, one month after Musk and Zillis filed the name change petition. ET has reached out to Musk's reps for comment.

Musk welcoming twins with one of his top executives means he fathered children just weeks before he and singer Grimes welcomed their second child, via surrogate, back in December. They broke up not long after the birth of their daughter. Grimes and Musk also share a son, whom they welcomed in May 2020.

Musk is now a father of nine. He shares 18-year-old twins, Vivian and Griffin, as well as 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian, with ex-wife Justine Musk. The couple, who was married from 2000 to 2008, also welcomed Nevada in 2002 but he died at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

It's not the first time Musk has shared his thoughts on the collapsing birth rate. Back in May, Musk tweeted a Wall Street Journal chart, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), purportedly showing the staggering decline of the country's fertility rate, prompting Musk to add, "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years."

He followed up that tweet by saying, "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid."