Elon Musk Reveals Son's Unusual Name and Shares Pics of the Newborn

Proud dad Elon Musk is sharing new information about his newborn! The 48-year-old Tesla CEO took to Twitter to share the name and first photos of his and Grimes' son after she gave birth on Monday.

Musk tweeted that his son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk, leading many fans to speculate on the meaning and pronunciation of the unique name. When one person questioned, "X Ash Archangel?" Musk liked the tweet, implying that it's the correct way to say his son's name.

In the social media user's tweet, they shared screenshots explaining that Æ is a letter in the Scandinavian alphabet, which is pronounced Ash, and that A-12 is an aircraft with the codename "Archangel."

In addition to tweeting his son's name, Musk posted the first pic of baby X Æ A-12, with his face edited to include tattoos that read "savage" and "moody."

"Never too young for some ink," Musk joked in a followup tweet.

The proud dad also shared an image of him holding his son in the hospital. In the sweet photo, Musk, who is wearing an "Occupy Mars" T-shirt, cradles X Æ A-12, who's yawning while swaddled in a blanket.

Musk announced the birth of his son on Monday, writing that "mom and baby all good" on Twitter. The news came just four hours after he said that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was just "a few hours away" from giving birth.

The couple, who has been dating since 2018, first announced the pregnancy in January. While this is Grimes' first child, Musk shares five kids with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.