Ellen DeGeneres Offers New Perks to Staff, Insider Says 'Morale Has Improved'

Changes continue at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As employees returned to production this week, ET has learned that the daytime talk show has implemented new perks for staff, amid the workplace investigation.

Among the perks are increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy. With these benefits, staffers will receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctor appointments and family matters.

An insider tells ET that with the new benefits, as well as Ellen DeGeneres' address to staffers this week, morale has improved.

Additionally, the insider says DeGeneres’ primetime spinoff show, Ellen's Game of Games, is in production with rehearsals and is scheduled to shoot next week with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

ET has also learned that the talk show's staff are mostly working remotely at this point, while some will be required onsite. As the Sept. 14 premiere gets closer and production resumes, more staff will be in the studio and subject to the safety protocols.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to ET that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have left the show, while the program's resident DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer after six years on Ellen. The news came after disturbing allegations about the show's workplace environment led to an investigation.

When people returned to work this week, DeGeneres once again apologized and poured her heart out to about 200 of the show's employees in a video chat. Variety's Matt Donnelly told ET that at one point, the talk show host broke down in tears, taking "a lot more accountability" than she had in the past and noting that she "trusted the wrong people."

"She seemed quite disturbed by accounts that you can't look her in the eye, the guests were discouraged from engaging with staff," Donnelly said of DeGeneres' meeting with her staff. "All this to say, the end of that section of her speech, she did say, please look at her. Please talk to her and engage."

In addition to Boss' promotion and three producers leaving Ellen, there will be a human resources employee assigned permanently to the show so "staff can have a place to go to report any grievances," shared Donnelly.

See more on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's return, below.