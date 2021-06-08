Elizabeth Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors After Referring to Robbie Arnett as Her 'Husband'

Did Elizabeth Olsen get married? That's what fans are thinking, after she referred to Robbie Arnett as her "husband." ET has reached out to Olsen's rep for comment.

The WandaVision star appeared to have revealed her updated relationship status on Variety's Actors on Actorsseries. The video, published on Tuesday, showed Olsen chatting with Kaley Cuoco about her Marvel series and more.

"I'm in a bathroom," Olsen confessed during their conversation. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom."

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?" she added, referring to the decor in the room. "They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f**king cutie!"

News broke in August 2019 that Olsen and Arnett were engaged, though the private pair never confirmed or commented on the news themselves.

The actress and the Milo Greene frontman had been romantically linked since March 2017, and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September that year.

The Avengers star has stayed private about her personal life, telling Modern Luxury magazine in 2017 that she's learned tips on how to handle reporters from her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"They're very tight-lipped -- notoriously so. I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I'd assumed no one would read it," she explained.

"They'd say, 'You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].' It's all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do," Olsen added.

