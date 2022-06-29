Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Confirm They're Married After Eloping

The cat's officially out of the bag!

A year after Elizabeth Olsen raised eyebrows by referring to Robbie Arnett as her husband, the actress has confirmed the two did in fact tie the knot. During a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the couple revealed they've actually been married since before the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

"We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time and it was before COVID," the actress shared. In fact, it's a good thing the two married when they did because Olsen had to work in England, which would have been a major issue for them logistically had they not been husband and wife.

"There are visa issues with that...We luckily, like, timed things out accidentally really well," she said with a laugh. "He wouldn't have been able to come at all."

Last June, she caught the attention of careful listeners when she called Arnett her husband during a conversation with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series. At the time, she had mentioned to Cuoco that she had been in the U.K. for seven months.

While the two are known to keep their lips pretty sealed when it comes to their personal life, reports emerged in July 2019 that they were engaged.