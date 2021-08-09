Eliza Dushku Gives Birth to Second Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

Congrats are in order for Eliza Dushku!

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce the exciting news that she and her husband, Peter Palandjian, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Bodan. She and Palandjian are also parents to their 2-year-old son Philip, aka "Bourne."

"Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan,' this week has been a journey in & of itself 🌸," Dushku captioned her new post, which features a black-and-white photo of Bodan's feet and a series of pics from a maternity photo shoot. "Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."

"Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be ✨," she continued. "*@fadilberishaphotography , your photos are ALWAYS my most favorites- we love you, 🇦🇱 Uncle Fadil (aka the greatest photographer in the 🌎!)."

ET reported back in February that Dushku was pregnant after the Bring It On star revealed the news on social media. "Mama x 2.. 🌊🌺 @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!! 💙♥️," she wrote at the time.

In more baby news, Ludacris recently welcomed his second child, a daughter named Chance, with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. The rapper also took to Instagram on Monday to share the announcement with fans.

"The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges, coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂," he joked in the caption. "Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21 🙏🏾,"

"Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother," Mbouguiengue wrote in her own post. "❤️🙏🏽 7/28/2021."

