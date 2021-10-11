Elaine Welteroth Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Jonathan Singletary

Elaine Welteroth is taking on her biggest role yet -- mom! The 34-year-old journalist and author took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news that she and her husband, musician Jonathan Singletary, are expecting their first child together.

"New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022 #JesusTookTheWheel," Welteroth captioned the sweet clip. "Lullaby by my baby daddy-to-be 💕🎢🙏🏽❤️🎶 Video by @HyyerCreative @Iamneither."

The clip shows footage of the couple at their wedding as well as when they learned that Welteroth was pregnant. It also has funny moments of Singletary sleeping wrapped in Welteroth's large pregnancy pillow. She also insisted that the baby looks "exactly like Jonathan," making her husband show off his nose compared to his baby's in the ultrasound.

Welteroth announced back in August that she was leaving The Talk after one season.

"I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy," she said in a statement at the time. "I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!"