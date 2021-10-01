Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers & More to Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball is back!

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more will take the stage at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One. Celebrating the most wonderful time of the years, the tour will make a stop at 10 major cities.

See the full list of dates and artists at each show below:

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena: The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Los Angeles – Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST – 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at The Forum: The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul: The star-studded lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Philadelphia – Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center: The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

New York – Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden: The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Boston – Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden: The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena: The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Chicago – Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena: The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Atlanta – Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena: The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami – Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale: The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will broadcast on The CW Network on Dec. 15.