Easter Shopping Guide 2022: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor

If you celebrate Easter and are currently looking for festive staples for the occasion, you're in the right place.

To help you shop Easter essentials, ET has done the hard work for you to find the best supplies for your Easter celebration. Our picks encompass everything from Easter basket stuffers, gifts, toys, Easter decor, Easter dresses and more for spring festivities and Easter Sunday.

This is your one-stop Easter shop, whether you're heading to brunch, having the family over at the house or attending an Easter egg hunt with the kids.

Check out ET's shopping guide for Easter celebrations below.

The Best Easter Baskets: Pre-Made, Personalized, Sweet Treats and More

Shop a variety of Easter basket options for family and friends.

20 Best Easter Dresses That Will Arrive in Time for April 17

Festive, spring frocks that are perfect fo Easter Sunday.

Adorable Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

Including matching Easter bunny jammies to spring-aesthetic floral designs.

The Best Easter Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Get gifting ideas from the popular social media app that any teen will love.

Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Cool toys, cute stuffed animals and more.

10 Best Easter Decorations You Can Get at Amazon

Stock up on Easter home decor to add to your space.

22 Best Easter Toys to Gift for All Ages

Give the kiddos in your life the coveted toy they want.

The Best Easter Baby Gifts and Basket Stuffers

Put together a fun Easter basket for the baby.

The Best Easter Flowers You Can Get Online

Order a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers to gift a loved one or use as a centerpiece.

Where to Buy the Cutest Easter Squishmallows

Bunnies, chicks, pigs and more.

Shop Doja Cat's Pearl Necklace and More Jewelry for Your Easter Outfit

Trendy, celeb-approved jewelry brand, Frasier Sterling, has the perfect jewelry for your Easter look.