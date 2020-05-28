Dylan Sprouse Says Quarantine Has Made His Relationship With Barbara Palvin 'Stronger Than Ever' (Exclusive)

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship is stronger than ever!

The 27-year-old actor touched on his relationship with the model amid quarantine while chatting with ET's Leanne Aguilera about his new comic book, Sun Eater. Sharing that this is the longest amount of time they have been together in one place, Sprouse said that they "went into it with some ground rules" and "some hesitancy, as anybody would -- but it’s been completely fine."

"What we’ve come out noticing is that we’re super compatible. It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We’ve already divided labor around the house in certain ways," he explained. "There’s things we do in the morning, there’s things we do at night. So, I think our relationship... is stronger than ever."

"And quarantine has really brought us together in a good way," he continued, adding, "I’ll hear the opposite recently, and we just kind of look at each other and are like, 'I’m just really thankful that that’s not the case with us right now.'"

The couple, whose two-year anniversary is next month, has also started "wishfully" planning for the future. "We’re looking at cabins and stuff," he shared. "We’re looking at a lot of different stuff like that."

"The one thing I will say is that we did have a moment where we almost broke down and adopted a dog, but I don’t think that it’s time yet," the Banana Split star said. "I will be that voice if I have to make the hard decisions. I will say, I don’t think it’s time yet. That’s been the dangerous thing. We’ve looked outside on our balcony and seen a lot of cute puppies. There’s a lot of cute puppies out and about right now, and that’s dangerous for a relationship situation where someone wants a dog."

While they may not be getting a puppy anytime soon, Sprouse and Palvin have been keeping busy by binge-watching a lot of anime, which has even inspired his own work. But just like most people, quarantining is making him stir-crazy.

"I thought before quarantine that I could stay inside, play video games and watch TV indefinitely. No questions asked, I can sit on my ass and watch that stuff and play that stuff for as many hours as it took," he said. "I have started to feel stir-crazy too. So, I'm looking for ways [to keep busy]. I've even started doing sit-ups, which is insane. Anyone who knows me knows that that's too far over the line!"

Amid the lockdown, however, Sprouse has finished his first comic book, Sun Eater, set to be released in July. Last week, Palvin praised him for completing the passion project and shared how proud she is of him.

"It was just a year ago when you couldn’t even brush ur teeth alone and now look at you. Your first ever ‼️COMIC BOOK ‼️ SUNEATER ‼️," she wrote on Instagram. "It is so inspiring to watch you achieve your dreams/goals! Proud of you ♥️."

"She's seen the progression of this series all the way through and is a huge, huge supporter," Sprouse told ET about how much Palvin's support means to him. "And not only that, but a voice for which I can bounce ideas off of and hear objectively from someone kind of outside of this world and empathizes with it… I really don't think that I could've done it without her."

The former Disney Channel star even admitted that he wrote a character in Sun Eater "that has a lot of [Barbara's] own insights inside of it too." "But don't tell her that," he joked, adding that he'll tell her "at some point in the future. Maybe when it's done and it's out."

Sun Eater follows a drug-addled warrior who sacrifices his leg to the gods. In return he is fused with a parasitic beast, giving him the power to rescue his son from his sworn enemies -- history’s first Norwegian king and his five personal guards.

"I started writing this five years ago because I was kind of in a place mentally where I felt like I needed to get some sort of story out from myself to better understand the scenario that was happening," Sprouse explained. "So I started writing something that I just knew I loved, which was fantasy genre."

For more on Sun Eater and the deeply personal meaning behind the comic book, watch the video below.

Sun Eater is available for preorder now via https://shop.heavymetal.com/collections/suneater, with the first issue starting to ship July 17. The series will also be available in select comic retail stores starting Aug. 7.