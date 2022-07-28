Dylan O'Brien Shuts Down Any Chance of 'Teen Wolf' Cameo in New Movie, Talks 'Not Okay' (Exclusive)

Dylan O'Brien is clearing up any lingering speculation that there may still be a slim chance he could be making an appearance in the upcoming Teen Wolf reunion movie on Paramount+. The actor was promoting his new Hulu film, Not Okay, when he set the record straight (again) on all those rumors of a Stiles Stilinski cameo.

"I don't think there's any truth to that rumor. What I've said is the truth, yeah, so I don't know," O'Brien clarified to ET's Will Marfuggi during the Not Okay virtual junket on Thursday, saying that he's maintained the same stance on the topic.

The 30-year-old actor did add that his personal Jeep is featured in the Teen Wolf movie, which he theorized could be why some of the rumors continue to have life. (Tyler Posey hinted at the movie's San Diego Comic-Con panel last week that it will have "every character that you’d ever want to see again.")

"My Jeep's in it," O'Brien shared. "I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That's the car my character drives in the show, yeah."

Earlier this year, he explained why he won't be returning to the Teen Wolf franchise, telling Variety it was "a difficult decision."

"A lot went into it," O'Brien said. "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks a**, but I’m not going to be in it."

In 2017, ahead of the Teen Wolf series finale, ET spoke with O'Brien about rumors of a revival already in the works, and the actor said he doubted that he would be involved.

"I haven’t heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won’t be in it,” O'Brien said at the time.

Teen Wolf: The Movie reunites Tyler Posey with original stars Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes, in addition to Shelly Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry. O'Brien and Arden Cho are the notable cast omissions from the film.

Not Okay, in which O'Brien stars alongside Zoey Deutch, follows influencer Danni Sanders (Deutch) as she takes a trip to Paris to gain followers. But when a terrorist attack occurs and everyone mistakenly assumes that Danni is one of the survivors, she finds herself caught up in a dangerous lie.

"Professionally, she's just so smart and she's so incredibly hard-working. She's easily one of the hardest-working people I've been around. I think she's smart, not just as an actor but on the business side of things. I think she's savvy. She's a tycoon. And I just love her as a person," O'Brien praised. "She's a really special human being. Those are the people you hold onto if you're lucky enough to come across them and anytime I get the opportunity to work with her, I'm sure I'm going to take it."

O'Brien rocks a new blonde look in Not Okay, where he plays a tatted-up character named Colin, and he admitted the physical transformation was appealing to him.

"I was like, why not? Let's go. I enjoyed it. It's so something I'm not used to looking like, I guess. I liked getting into character," he said. "It's kind of funny because part of the whole premise and especially in terms of this character's role in this world is that what is our obsession with these features, what is our obsession with the rings, chains, the hair, the tats... What is it? What are we so drawn to it about it? That's so funny that that was what I was taking the piss out of her examining and I, like, fell in love with it too. Like, I get it. This is dope. I do look better!"

Not Okay drops Friday, July 29 on Hulu.