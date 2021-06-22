Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Blasts the 'Hate' His Dad Receives for Being 'True to His Family'

Zaire Wade is expressing his love for his dad, Dwyane Wade. In honor of Father's Day, Dwyane's 19-year-old son took to his Instagram Story with a message for his dad's critics, many of whom came about amid Dwyane's support for his 14-year-old daughter, Zaya, who is transgender.

"All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me," Zaire wrote, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets. "A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood. Don't forecast that on us."

"What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life?" the teen continued. "Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now THAT'S a father."

Dwyane is dad to Zaire and Zaya from previous relationships, and shares his 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, with his wife, Gabrielle Union. When ET spoke to the couple last month, Dwyane opened up about how he encourages all of his kids to be who they are.

"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Dwyane said. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."

"We really try to push them to understand that in this house, in this yard, these gates, there's freedom in here," he continued. "Because life is hard enough, you know? And we understand that, so it's our job, inside of our home, to [make sure] they feel loved, that they feel seen, that they feel heard, and they feel they can be themselves."