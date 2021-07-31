'DWTS' Alum Hayes Grier Charged with Robbery and Assault

Hayes Grier has been arrested. The influencer and Dancing With the Stars alum was arrested over the weekend on charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious bodily injury. ET has reached out to Grier's rep for comment.

According to TMZ, Grier and an alleged co-conspirator are accused of brutally beating up a man and stealing his phone in North Carolina. Authorities claim the alleged victim was left with a broken eyeball socket, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head and loss of hearing.

Grier was arrested and booked in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, after a warrant was issued to extradite him from his Encino, California, home. The former Vine star posted bail and is due to face a judge on Monday morning.

Grier, whose brother is Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier, was the then-youngest contestant on DWTS in 2015, when he was 15. He made it to Week 7 before his elimination.