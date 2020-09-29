'DWTS': AJ McLean's 'Aladdin'-Inspired Dance Turns Him Into a Prince For His Little Girls

AJ McLean did his daughters proud on Monday night. The singer crushed his Disney Night performance on this week's episode of Dancing With the Stars, dancing it out to "Prince Ali" from Aladdin.

In his pre-dance package, McLean said he couldn't wait to "become a real-life prince for my baby girls." The father of two was a huge Disney fan growing up, and now as an adult, he's watching over his own "two princesses," Lyric and Ava.

McLean and partner Cheryl Burke's Quick Step was a joy for the audience at home -- and for the judges.

"I can always rely on you to put a smile on my face," Derek Hough said. "You're always fully committed to every performance, so much fun, and honestly, your frame was pretty good!"

"I loved it... You actually kept the Quick Step going very, very well. You're improving and you're refining every single week," Bruno Tonioli added.

Carrie Ann Inaba also had positive feedback. "I liked you put your own spin on it," she said. "You kind of made it funky... I thought your elbow dropped a little bit, so keep working on that. Well done!"

McLean told host Tyra Banks after the performance that his young daughters at home were probably thinking, 'Daddy's. prince,' which is the coolest thing in the world." "Their minds are blown right now," he said of his kids.

As for the one wish he'd like from the Genie, that would be an 8. While it wasn't granted, McLean came pretty close, earning three 7s and a score of 21/30 from the judges. McLean and Burke have been improving every week, earning an 18/30 on their premiere dance, and 19/30 last week.

See more on the pair in the video below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.