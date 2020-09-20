Dwayne Johnson Rips Down His Broken Front Gate

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is showing off his strength! The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share pics of his front gate, which he destroyed when it wouldn't open due to a power outage.

"Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open," Johnson wrote. "I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t."

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45 min to wait," he continued. "By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

After Johnson manually ripped down the gate, his security team met the technicians, who were "apparently in disbelief and equally scared" by the destruction that was left.

"Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m ready to be #blackadam," Johnson concluded, referencing the powerful DC character he'll play in Black Adam, which is due out next year.

Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but poke fun at his pal's antics, commenting on the post, "The gate opened the OTHER way."

Johnson shared a second post that further showed what was left behind after he ripped off the gate.

"Well here’s the destruction I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work," he wrote. "... Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that."

"Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction," Johnson continued. "Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. #ripgates"

