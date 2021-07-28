'Duck Dynasty' Star Rebecca Robertson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband John Reed Loflin

Rebecca Robertson is pregnant! The Duck Dynasty star shared the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she and her husband, John Reed Loflin, are expecting their second child together.

Rebecca and John are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel. Rebecca, 32, shared a sweet photo of Zane wearing a shirt reading, "big brother." She also shared a photo of her holding her burgeoning baby bump as John holds up their sonogram.

She noted that the due date of their "rainbow baby" is Christmas Day. A rainbow baby is defined as a baby born subsequent to a miscarriage, stillbirth, or the death of an infant from natural causes.

"It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacles we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle! 🙌🏽," Rebecca wrote. "P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragements along the way. It really means the world to us ✨🤍."

John Instagrammed his own sweet pictures, writing, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited! 🙏🏼."

Rebecca came into the Robertson family when she was 16 years old and was a foreign exchange student, and is still close to her biological mother, who lives in Taiwan. During an April episode of her adoptive parents Korie and Willie Robertson's Facebook Watch series, At Home With the Robertsons, she talked about her experience with anti-Asian racism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Someone that we know came over, an acquaintance of John Reed's, and he just came over and was like, 'John Reed, you're so lucky because your wife and kid are Chinese, you can just send them to the grocery store to get toilet paper because everyone would just run away from them,'" she said. "That was the beginning of quarantine when we were all out of toilet paper or whatever."

"He thought that was like a funny joke, but it really wasn't funny because, first of all, we're not Chinese," she continued. "Again, you know, I think it's just people kind of being ignorant and they don't think that's racist."

