Drew Barrymore Weighs In on the Celebrity Bathing Debate (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore is tossing her opinion into the great bathing debate. The 46-year-old talk show host revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier how often she bathes her kids.

"I've got two girls," Barrymore told ET of Olive, 8, Frankie, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. "The shoes, I've got some odor eaters, [the smell] can get real."

As for her bathing philosophy, Barrymore said that she "absolutely" washes her kids every weekday, especially when they're in school, and is "a little more relaxed" on the weekends.

"I'm just looking for balance," she explained. "For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I'm like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely. On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine.'"

"I guess I'm a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day," she noted of how many times her kids bathe. "Five to six days a week."

The topic of bathing first came up after a July episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said that they don't bathe their 6-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and their 4-year-old son, Dimitri, until "you can see the dirt on them."

The couple was later backed up by Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, who said on The View that they sometimes "forget" to bathe daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, for days, with the Frozen actress adding that she chooses to "wait for the stink" to wash the girls.

While the couples' comments sparked some social media criticism, Barrymore told ET, "These are not necessarily the things I would really flip out on people about right now with everything going on."

"Hey, you know what? Maybe people need a break," she said. "If this is the hot debate, I think people just need a break."

When she's not bathing her kids, Barrymore is gearing up for the second season of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is set to premiere in September. As she looks ahead to her sophomore season, Barrymore is focused on having real conversations with her guests while also making them feel comfortable.

"I don't have an agenda other than to try and get everyone else to feel as comfortable as possible. Let this be a conversation, it's never going to be an interrogation," she said. "... I want to push the envelope, but I have no interest in upsetting people. That really is not who I am. It's so against who I am. So that weird line is a weird one to tread all the time, but I love it."

When it comes down to it, Barrymore told ET, there are "no walls up for this show."

"I've spent a lot of time in my life being OK with no walls up, and it's actually very liberating," she said. "You find your boundaries and you live your authentic life. All we can do is be ourselves. It's the only real thing we have to fall back on, our funny, odd, uniqueness."

Season 2 of The Drew Barrymore Show kicks off Monday, Sept. 13.