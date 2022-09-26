Drew Barrymore Talks 'Greatest' Love in Touching 10th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olive

It's double digits for Drew Barrymore's daughter! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her daughter's 10th birthday with a throwback baby photo.

"Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned the post. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"

Olive is the older of Barrymore's two children, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Prior to her marriage, Barrymore also dated actor Justin Long from 2007 to 2010, with whom she recently reunited on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Long was the first guest to kick off the show's third season, and the friendly exes both admitted that there were “a lot of laughs” during their time together. Both parties got emotional when talking about their past romance, and Long applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.

“I love that we maintained our love, because, I know from my end, it will never go anywhere. I’ll love you always," the 44-year-old actor told his ex. “I’m glad we’re still able to have that.”