Drew Barrymore Shares Her Intense Home Renovations, Destroying a Kitchen With a Hammer

Drew Barrymore may be on her way to a new kitchen. The actress posted a video to Instagram on Monday showing off her personal demolition skills.

In the clip, Barrymore takes a hammer to the counter and cabinets of a brightly colored kitchen. Dressed in work clothes and safety glasses, she smashes sections of checkered green tile and pulls down a row of white cabinets that hang above them.

"Don’t mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," she captioned the video.

Last year, Barrymore revealed a different kitchen renovation also on Instagram when she posted a carousel of images that also showed off her kitchenware line, Cook With Beautiful.

"Kitchen Reno complete," she wrote at the time.

Barrymore didn't say where this new renovation is happening now. Regardless, she is no stranger to home design. Her The Drew Barrymore Show segment, Designed By Drew, features a partnership with design expert Mikel Welch -- together, the two of them remodel the homes of others around the world.

"Drew puts her love of design to use improving the living spaces for people spreading positivity around the world," the show's website reads.

Barrymore recently spoke about the success of her daytime show while Seth Meyers last month.

Meyers began his conversation with Barrymore by congratulating her on the six daytime Emmy nominations she and the show received. "I feel like relief is a huge definition of joy right now, too," Barrymore replied. "Like, I'm so relieved that it's working, that we get to stay."

"I'm way too attached to it," Barrymore continued. "All of my worth and happiness is in this show ... I'm like way too invested. And, you know, season to season you don't know and you're just kind of going to that finish line ... like, you see the precipice and you get more and more increasingly depressed at the idea of it not coming back."