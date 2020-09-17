Drew Barrymore Says She's Considering Swearing Off Men Altogether

Drew Barrymore is thinking of taking a page out of Jane Fonda's book. The 82-year-old activist and actress appeared on Wednesday's The Drew Barrymore Show where the talk show host brought up Fonda's declaration that she was swearing off men.

"I think I'm there and have been there for the last five years," Barrymore, who split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016, told Fonda.

But the Grace and Frankie star didn't necessarily advocate for Barrymore, 45, to follow in her footsteps.

"You're so young. You're too young to swear off anything!" Fonda replied. "You've got to stay open to anything, Drew. I'm too old, so it's very easy to swear off getting undressed even in candlelight."

But of men and romance, Fonda joked, "Who has time?"

"This is where I've been at!" Barrymore insisted. "Listen, I'm not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth... I don't know if I'm willing to open my... I just don't, can't fit it in!"

Fonda finally conceded, "Well, you could squeeze a little affair or two in there. I'm all for it!"

Barrymore and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6. The talk show host and actress has been candid in the past about struggling with her divorce.

"When you break up with somebody, you're like, 'Yeah, that didn't work,' [but] when you get divorced you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure,'" Barrymore told Chelsea Handler in 2016. "It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately."

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Barrymore about the premiere of her highly anticipated new talk show.

"People are looking to have a different conversation. I think they are looking to if they are putting themselves out there, I assume, to reveal things about them that are not commonly known," she told ET of her guests. "I think it is really weird when people choose to do a profession but you can't know anything about me. It's like, well, you took the wrong job, it is fair game. Most people want to present their heart and humor, the same thing on this show."