Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result.

Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake wrote. His dad swiftly replied in the comments, claiming that he's tried to get the tattoo fixed by "16 people."

"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Dennis wrote before adding, "I love you ❤️😘💕 and miss you."

Several other rappers and musicians took to the comments to laugh at the tattoo blunder, with 2 Chainz and Popcaan both leaving behind crying with laughter emojis, while the British Afrobeat group, NSG played off the title Drake's recently released album, Honestly, Nevermind, writing, "Honestly, I mind."

Drake's mom also made an appearance on social media, with the rapper's former Young Money label mate, Nicki Minaj, posting a video of her and Sandra Graham backstage at the Young Money reunion concert over the weekend.

"Here's my mom -- my ex-mom in-law," Minaj jokes in the clip. "Nah, I love you momma, you look beautiful. I couldn't wait to see you, and tell your son, that don't speak to me no more."

"Could you repeat that?" Sandra asks. "Tell your son...," Minaj begins before she, Sandra and Drake himself burst into a fit of laughter.

Minaj reunited with Drake and Lil Wayne for a Young Money reunion in Toronto, Canada, after postponing their original OVO Fest reunion following Drake's positive COVID diagnosis.

The concert marked the trio's first time performing in eight years.

See more from their epic reunion in the video below.