Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges Involving a Minor

Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to multiple reports.

The charges are related to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old. ET has learned that Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday via Zoom, and Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, tells ET that it will be revealed at the sentencing scheduled for July 12 "why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea."

The 34-year-old former Drake and Josh star previously pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month, when he appeared in court in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim. According to court documents obtained by ET, the alleged incident happened on Dec. 1, 2017 in Ohio. Bell was indicted on May 21, 2021.

The AP reports that Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, stated that the alleged victim filed a complaint with Canadian police in October 2018, who then contacted Cleveland police. Sinclair said that Bell and the girl had allegedly "developed a relationship" online several years prior to the concert, and that Bell "violated his duty of care" at the concert. Sinclair also alleged that Bell sent the girl "inappropriate social media messages."