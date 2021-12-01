Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Claims He Held a Gun to Her Head Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, is making new claims against the music mogul.

In court documents obtained by ET, Nicole claims that the "Forgot About Dre" rapper held a gun to her head on two occasions, once in 2000 and again in 2001. She also claims that he punched her in the head/face twice, as well as kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly "hiding from his rage in 2016."

While in past filings, Dre stated, "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety," Nicole claims that he "blatantly lies."

Nicole goes on to allege that throughout their marriage, Dre has "verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

"His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees," she adds.

Nicole also notes in the court documents that the police were never called during their marriage because she feared her husband. However, she does claim that he omitted "the fact that the police were called" in September 1995, before their marriage, when he allegedly "slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck."

"I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life," she says. "It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me."

She goes on to argue that Dre should pay for all her expenses in the manner he did during the marriage.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre on June 29, after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple shares two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

The new details come almost a week after ET confirmed that Dre agreed to a temporary spousal support payment of $2 million. The rapper will continue to cover Nicole's living expenses at her Malibu home, as well as her mother's Pacific Palisades house for the next several months. However, following a judge's ruling in October, he will not be responsible for covering $5 million in legal fees or the hiring of a new personal security detail.

Last week, the GRAMMY winner was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Shortly after the news broke, he took to Instagram to thank fans and friends for their well-wishes and assured everyone he was "doing great."

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

For more on the pair's divorce, watch below.