Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Split After Almost Four Years of Dating

"Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight," Cameron, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. "In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends."

She concluded by thanking people for "allowing us our privacy in this time." Doherty has yet to comment on their breakup.

Cameron and Doherty began dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of Descendants 2.

Her last photo with Doherty was posted on April 21, celebrating his birthday and writing about how he was "the best human being to ever be created. the purest heart and the softest soul. i will love you forever."

As for the High Fidelity actor, his last post with the Disney Channel star on his Instagram is from August of 2019.

Last year, ET sat down with both Cameron and Doherty where, in separate interviews, they gushed over each other.

During her November interview, Cameron watched a clip of Doherty telling ET that she was definitely the one, adding that his girlfriend was "the most incredible person I've ever met."

The adorable moment made Cameron teary-eyed and even led her to tell ET that she's "super emotional and embarrassing" when it comes to Doherty.

"I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]," she said. "His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that."

"I always told my mom when I was little, 'I think I am going to be alone for my life,' because I never thought anybody would understand me or I knew people read me wrong, even when I was little," she added. "And so, meeting Thomas... it was like, 'Oh, there you are.' I know that we are three years in, but it feels like this every day."

At the time she did admit that they still had to "work" on their relationship, saying, "Long-distance is hard. We fly out to see each other all the time, even just for a few days."

