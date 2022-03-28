'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Derrick Wants to Go On a Date (Exclusive)

Derrick Derrico is ready to started dating. In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, the 10-year-old is embarrassed when his two younger brothers catch him texting a girl named Priscilla.

In a confessional, Derrick reveals that he met the girl in question at a birthday party and "talked a lot to her."

"She's not my girlfriend, and she's not not my girlfriend," he tells the cameras. "It's complicated."

Derrick's younger brothers spill the beans about his crush to their mom, Karen, who quickly asks her oldest son what has him so infatuated with Priscilla.

"She's pretty, and I like her 'cause she's smart," Derrick answers. "I like her 'cause she plays sports [like] football. I like girls who play sports."

When Karen clarifies that Priscilla is "not a girlfriend," but rather "a friend that happens to be a girl," Derrick has just one request for his mom. "Can I at least take her out on a date?" he asks.

She asks her son to "pump the breaks," before stating in a confessional that she's "terrified" of her kids dating, though she knows it's "a natural part of life."

"You can take her out on a date when you get a driver's license and a full-time job," Karen tells her son. "Here's the thing, mommy has an issue with a 'date,' so I am thinking more of a hang out."

That doesn't work for Derrick, though, as he's quick to tell his mom, "Hang outs are boring! I want to go out and treat her. I want to take her out for ice cream and pay with my credit card. That's nice, you know?"

With that, Karen decides to leave the decision in her husband, Deon's, hands, but that's not great news for Derrick.

"Poppy's more strict than mommy," he grumbles. "If I'm ever going to go on a date with Priscilla, I'm gonna have to be smart."

While Karen and Deon are already parents to 14 kids, the couple told ET that they haven't ruled out the possibility of expanding their family.

"No, that diaper bag is not being hung up," Karen said.

"I don't feel complete. I don't think we are 100 percent complete." Deon echoed those sentiments, saying, "[I] think when you have created -- what I think we have created -- in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of."

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.