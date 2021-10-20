Dorinda Medley Admits to 'a Couple Disruptions' With Vicki Gunvalson on All-Star 'Housewives' Show (Exclusive)

Dorinda Medley is offering Housewives superfans quite the tease of Peacock's next all-star series!

"Listen, everybody misses Bluestone Manor, right?" the Real Housewives of New York City alum asks of ET, speaking on the red carpet at the launch party for Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, Bravo's tell-all book that serves as an oral history for the pop culture phenomenon. Dorinda's just-launched bourbon brand, Bluestone Manor Bourbon, sponsored the event.

Bluestone Manor is, of course, Dorinda's iconic property in the Berkshires up in Massachusetts, featured heavily during her tenure on RHONY. The manor will be back on TV screens in 2022, as it was the filming location for the second iteration of Peacock's new Housewives mash-ups series. The first, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, filmed in Turks and Caicos, starts streaming on Nov. 19.

"Poor Bluestone Manor!" Dorinda exclaims. "The poor thing. She's a working girl, isn't she? She's a working girl!"

"And you know what's so amazing is, you don't know anybody until you live with them for eight days," she adds. "I really got close to Phaedra, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille, those were my, like, my girls. Um... you know, there was a couple disruptions with Vicki, but Vicki and I are good in the end. You know, we had some good discussions. Listen, what would a visit to Bluestone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn't that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?"

Tabloid reports surfaced in the days after filming the series that Dorinda and Vicki had some incredible clashes, but fans will have to wait and see, whenever the as-yet-to-be named (and technically, announced) show makes it to TV. It's also still a waiting game if Dorinda will return to The Real Housewives of New York City after the network put her on "pause" at the end of season 12.

"I know everybody thinks I'm in control of that, but we need to find Andy Cohen," she cracks, leaving the carpet to go find the Housewives head honcho.

Not All Diamonds and Rosé is now available, wherever books are sold.