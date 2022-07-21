'Don't Worry Darling' New Trailer: Florence Pugh Tries to Escape Chris Pine's Idyllic Vision

The new trailer for Olivia Wilde's upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, dropped on Thursday, giving fans a closer look at the upcoming thriller, which features Florence Pugh as Alice, a housewife who starts exploring the sinister side to her domestic bliss.

You see, Alice is married to Jack (Harry Styles), and the couple live in an idyllic, retro-looking town where all the women stay home while the men work on something called the "Victory Project."

"Frank has built something truly special," Gemma Chan announces of Chris Pine's ominous vision in the trailer. "What he's created out here is a different way. A better way."

But the more Alice starts questioning her perfect life, and what little she knows about Frank and the Victory Project, the more the walls start to close in on her -- literally, in one spine-chilling shot -- even as her doctor advises her to "keep calm and carry on."

In visions and nightmares, Alice starts to question how she -- and all the wives in the Victory Project -- came to meet and marry their seemingly perfect husbands, who seem devoted to Frank's vision and opposed to a "nasty little word" called "chaos" -- what their leader describes as the opposite of progress.

"I've been waiting for someone like you," Frank ominously tells Alice. "Someone to challenge me."

The film also stars KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Ari'el Stachel, Alisha Heng, Marcello Julian Reyes, Mariah Justice, and Dita Von Teese.

Wilde had nothing but praise for her leading lady when presenting the movie's first trailer at CinemaCon in April, saying Pugh's performance is "something you have to see to believe. You are witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star."

And she also made a quick joke at her beau's expense, calling Styles "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."

However, Pine had nothing but praise for the singer's performance when he raved to ET about the film while promoting WW84 back in December 2020.

"Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met. Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool," the actor shared. "It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard."

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23. See more in the video below.